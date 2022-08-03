US Markets

Brazil's Cielo CEO departs amid strategy overhaul

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

The chief executive of Brazil's Cielo SA, Gustavo Sousa, has left the company after a little over a year in the job as the payment processor on Wednesday announced a strategy overhaul to focus on digital transformation.

Sousa, who had joined Cielo more than three years ago as chief financial officer, took over as CEO in May 2021 with the goal of divesting assets and improving cost efficiency and profitability, Cielo said in a securities filing.

"With the conclusion of this operational and financial transformation cycle, Gustavo moves on to another professional challenge," it added, without providing further detail.

Cielo said Renata Andrade Daltro dos Santos will take over as interim CEO while the company looks for a new chief.

She has worked as the firm's head of large accounts since November 2020.

"Cielo's next management cycle will focus on digital transformation, expansion of business lines and continued market share growth with greater profitability," the company said.

The shake-up comes as Cielo reported on Tuesday that its second-quarter net profit more than tripled, beating analysts' forecasts, helped by proceeds from the sale of a subsidiary.

