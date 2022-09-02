Brazil's Cielo board approves Estanislau Bassols as new CEO

SAO PAULO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian payment processor Cielo SA CIEL3.SA said on Friday its board of directors has elected Estanislau Bassols, a former Mastercard MA.N head in Brazil, as its new chief executive.

He had been appointed by the company in August but was still awaiting for the board's green light.

Bassols will start as CEO on September 12.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

