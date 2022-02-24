Brazil's central govt posts record surplus in January

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's central government reported a primary budget surplus of 76.5 billion reais ($14.89 billion) in January, best figure ever posted for any month, on the back of a surge in tax revenues, the Treasury said on Thursday.

The result, the best since the series started in 1997, also topped expectations of a 60.35 billion reais surplus in a Reuters poll of economists.

Net revenues jumped 18.2% in real terms in January over the same month in 2021, mainly led by an increase in tax revenues, but also helped by higher oil prices, which have been raising royalties for the government.

On the other hand, total expenditure rose 2.2%.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has repeatedly said that revenue data show that the market has been underestimating growth in Latin America's largest economy.

While economists consulted by the central bank in a weekly survey estimate a modest 0.3% increase in the economy this year, as Brazil struggles with double-digit inflation and higher borrowing costs, the Economy Ministry sees an expansion of 2.1%.

In the 12 months to January, the primary deficit reached 9.7 billion reais, worth 0.02% of gross domestic product, said the Treasury.

The government's target for 2022 is a 170.5 billion reais primary deficit, but the Economy Ministry estimated a lower deficit of 79.3 billion reais for the year-end period in its annual budget.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

