US Markets

Brazil's central govt posts better than expected $3.77 billion budget surplus in July

Contributor
Marcela Ayres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazil's central government posted a primary budget surplus of 19.309 billion reais ($3.77 billion) in July, better than the 17.6 billion reais surplus expected by economists polled by Reuters.

BRASILIA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's central government posted a primary budget surplus of 19.309 billion reais ($3.77 billion) in July, better than the 17.6 billion reais surplus expected by economists polled by Reuters.

In the 12 months to July, the central government recorded a 115.6 billion reais primary surplus, worth 1.38% of gross domestic product, said the Treasury.

($1 = 5.1161 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular