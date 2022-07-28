Brazil's central government posts record June budget surplus amid non-recurring revenues

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's central government posted a record primary budget surplus for June, boosted by extraordinary revenues, official figures showed on Thursday.

The 14.4 billion reais ($2.77 billion) surplus was the highest for the month in the Treasury series starting in 1997, it said.

Net revenue jumped 53.9% in June, in real terms, over the same month last year, helped by 26.6 billion reais received in the privatization share offer of power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA.

State-owned companies also increased their dividends to the federal government by 25.8 billion reais, of which 18.9 billion reais came from the development bank BNDES, the Treasury said.

Expenses in turn fell 14.5% in the month, affected by lower court-ordered payments, which in 2021 were paid mainly in June, but which this year still haven't been paid.

In addition, Brazil's Congress last year passed a constitutional limitation on the annual amount of court-ordered payments to be made by the federal government, giving it more budgetary leeway.

In the 12 months to June, the central government recorded a 75.1 billion reais primary surplus, worth 0.93% of gross domestic product (GDP), the Treasury said.

Treasury Secretary Paulo Valle said the 12-month result was helped by the timing of some government payments, some of which will be paid later this year. He highlighted that the Treasury still expected a budget deficit for this year, but projected a possible surplus - its first after eight years.

The central government consists of the Treasury, social security and the central bank.

