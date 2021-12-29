Brazil's central government posts higher-than-expected budget surplus

Adds info throughout on government revenue, expenditures

BRASILIA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's central government reported a primary budget surplus of 3.872 billion reais ($680 million) in November, the Treasury said on Wednesday, above a Reuters survey of analysts, which forecasted a surplus of 1.1 billion reais.

That was the largest November budget surplus since 2013, when the government posted a surplus that would today come to 45.559 billion reais when adjusted for inflation.

Revenue during the period rose 4.4% from the same month a year ago to 130.863 billion reais. That figure was buoyed by a significant increase in income tax revenue and taxes on credit transactions.

Central government expenditures, meanwhile, fell 12.7% to 126.991 billion reais, thanks largely to a decrease in costs associated with dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Bernardo Caram and Isabel Versiani; Writing by Gram Slattery)

