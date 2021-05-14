US Markets

Brazil's central bank will decide in August if it alters pace of monetary adjustment

Marcela Ayres Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's central bank will decide in August if changes need to be made to the pace of monetary adjustments, but expects that interest rates will rise by 0.75 percentage points in June, Bruno Serra, the bank's monetary policy director, said on Friday.

Serra added, during a webinar hosted by Credit Suisse, that the central bank will adjust rates to ensure that inflation comes right at the center of its target, which stands at 3.5% for next year.

