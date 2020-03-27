US Markets

Brazil's central bank sells over $1 billion in spot market auctions

Contributor
Jamie McGeever Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's central bank sold over $1 billion in two spot foreign exchange market auctions on Friday, bringing total spot market interventions so far this year to almost $11 billion.

Adds second auction details

BRASILIA, March 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank sold over $1 billion in two spot foreign exchange market auctions on Friday, bringing total spot market interventions so far this year to almost $11 billion.

The central bank followed up a $610 million auction with a $410 million sale later in the day, helping the real to cut its losses against the dollar and trade around 5.0550 per dollar BRBY.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Diane Craft)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular