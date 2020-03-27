Brazil's central bank sells over $1 billion in spot market auctions

Adds second auction details

BRASILIA, March 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank sold over $1 billion in two spot foreign exchange market auctions on Friday, bringing total spot market interventions so far this year to almost $11 billion.

The central bank followed up a $610 million auction with a $410 million sale later in the day, helping the real to cut its losses against the dollar and trade around 5.0550 per dollar BRBY.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Diane Craft)

