Brazil's central bank sees inflation decelerating to 11.31% in 12 months to August

BRASILIA, June 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank projected in its baseline scenario that 12-month inflation will decelerate to 11.31% in August from 11.73% in May, a quarterly inflation report showed on Thursday, echoing the view that the inflationary peak will have been left behind.

The projection has not yet incorporated the effects of a measure passed by Congress to limit state taxes on fuel, electricity and telecommunications, which should help ease double-digit inflation in Latin America's largest economy.

Central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Monday that "the worst has passed" on inflation, and that much of the bank's work on interest rates is done.

Policymakers have already increased benchmark interest rates to 13.25% from a 2% record-low seen in March 2021, penciling in another hike for August and the maintenanceance of rates at a high level for a longer period to curb inflation.

The central bank's report stressed that food prices are expected to cool further from June onwards, benefiting from favorable seasonality. On the other hand, industrial goods and services are expected to post a moderate slowdown, continuing to pressure consumer prices.

A short-term readjustment in fuel prices was included in the calculations, due to high international oil prices. At the same time, the central bank said it expected the rise to be "partially reversed" with some normalization of the global refining margin and lower ethanol prices.

According to policymakers, the world has seen a significant expansion of refining margins to record levels, triggered by a tight supply of oil products at a time of robust demand amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

