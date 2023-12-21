Brazil's central bank sees GDP growth of 3.0% in 2023, 1.7% in 2024

Adds further estimates, context

BRASILIA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank on Thursday slightly raised its economic growth forecast for this year to 3.0% from the previously projected 2.9% in September, while worsening the outlook for a 1.7% increase next year from 1.8% before.

The estimates were outlined in its quarterly inflation report, where the central bank stressed it sees "moderation in household consumption, a resurgence of investments, and the maintenance of a favorable balance in external accounts" in 2024.

Private economists surveyed weekly by the central bank predict a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expansion of 2.92% this year and 1.51% next year. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's administration anticipates a more optimistic growth rate of 3.0% in 2023 and 2.2% in 2024.

Brazil's current account deficit is set to increase to $35 billion next year from $26 billion this year, the central bank projected, influenced by a smaller trade surplus. Policymakers expect the trade balance to remain positive at $73 billion next year, down from $79 billion this year.

Regarding bank lending, the central bank forecasts a rise of 8.8% in 2024, accelerating from the 6.8% expansion estimated for this year.

In the report, the central bank again flagged a further 50 basis point interest rate cuts in its next rate-setting meetings, asserting that this pace is appropriate to sustain the necessary contractionary monetary policy for the disinflationary process.

After holding interest rates at a six-year high for nearly a year to counter inflation, the central bank initiated an easing cycle in August and has already cut rates by 200 basis points, to 11.75%.

