Brazil's central bank seeks 2023 inflation below 4%, does not specify number

BRASILIA, June 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank is aiming for inflation of less than 4% in 2023, its chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Thursday, stating that the goal is for consumer prices to stay "around" the 3.25% official target but without specifying how much that would mean.

Speaking at a news conference, Campos Neto said that despite government proposals on tax measures to lower fuel prices, policymakers have not seen a relevant change in their balance of risks for inflation for it to become asymmetrical, indicating that, in general, risks are still not tilted to the upside.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

