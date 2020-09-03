Cryptocurrencies

Brazil’s Central Bank Says Nation Might Be Ready for a Digital Currency by 2022

Banco Central President Roberto Campos Neto says Brazil will have "all the ingredients" for a digital currency by 2022. (Marcos Oliveira/Agência Senado/Wikimedia Commons)

Brazilâs chief central banker Roberto Campos Neto said Wednesday that his country could be ready for a digital currency (CBDC) by 2022.

  • By that time, the Banco Central president said, Brazil will have an interoperable instant payments system and a âcredibleâ and âconvertibleâ international currency â âall the ingredients to have a digital currency,â he said at a Bloomberg event covered by local outlet Correio Brazilienese.
  • Campos Neto also was reported to have said that CBDCs are the consequence of fast-digitizing financial systems such as Brazilâs. Banco Central is rolling out its PIX instant payments system in November and launching an Open Banking initiative later this year.
  • The comments place some context around Banco Centralâs late August move to create a working group to begin studying CBDC issuance. That groupâs final report should be ready within six months to a year, he said Wednesday.

Read more: Brazilâs Central Bank Tasks Group With Laying Out Road Map to Digital Currency Issuance

