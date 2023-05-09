News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's central bank points to reduced probability of extreme scenarios for public debt

Credit: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

May 09, 2023 — 07:04 am EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, May 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank said on Tuesday that the likelihood of the most severe outcomes for the public debt trajectory has decreased, while it also acknowledged there have been no substantial alterations in inflation projections as expectations remained relatively stable.

In the minutes of the meeting held between May 2-3, when the rate-setting committee known as Copom kept the benchmark rate at 13.75% for the sixth consecutive time, policymakers emphasized that this development "reinforces the understanding that there is no mechanical relationship between monetary policy and the fiscal framework," following the government's unveiling of highly anticipated new fiscal rules.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.