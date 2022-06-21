Brazil's central bank points to higher rates for longer to tame inflation

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank said the strategy to bring 2023 inflation around the official target involves raising interest rates further and also maintaining them "in significantly contractionary territory" for a longer period.

In the minutes of the meeting held between June 14-15, when the rate-setting committee known as Copom raised the benchmark rate to 13.25%, policymakers stressed they would combine both of those measures to cool down consumer prices that reached 11.7% in the 12 months through May.

When rates were hiked by 50 basis points last week, the central bank had already indicated another increase of the same or lower size to occur in August, frustrating market expectations that it would wrap up the tightening cycle after raising rates sharply from a record low of 2% in March 2021.

Despite policymakers' aggressive stance, market forecasts for Brazilian inflation continue to move away from the 3.25% official target for 2023, which comprises the relevant horizon for monetary policy.

The central bank itself sees inflation at 4% next year, and said in the minutes that the strategy to bring it to "around the target ... combines, on the one hand, a terminal interest rate above that used in the reference scenario and, on the other, the maintenance of the interest rate in significantly contractionary territory for a longer period than that used in the reference scenario".

The reference scenario it adopted considered rates ending 2022 at 13.25% and falling to 10% in 2023.

"Thus, the strategy of convergence around the target requires a more contractionary interest rate than that used in the reference scenario for the entire relevant horizon," policymakers added.

At a time when tax measures are being approved to lower fuel prices in Brazil as President Jair Bolsonaro seeks to improve his popularity ahead of an October election, the central bank said that uncertainty about the future of the country's fiscal framework and fiscal policies that support aggregate demand may bring an upside risk to the inflationary scenario and to inflation expectations.

