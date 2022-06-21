Brazil's central bank points to higher rates for longer to tame inflation

BRASILIA, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank said the strategy to bring 2023 inflation "around" the official target involves raising interest rates above 13.25% and also maintaining it "in significantly contractionary territory" for a longer period.

In the minutes of the meeting held between June 14-15, when the rate-setting committee known as Copom raised the benchmark rate to 13.25%, policymakers said that uncertainty about the future of the country's fiscal framework and fiscal policies that support aggregate demand may bring an upside risk to the inflationary scenario and to inflation expectations.

The message was given at a time tax measures to lower fuel prices are being approved.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

