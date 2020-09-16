Brazil's central bank holds rates at 2.00%, emphasizes 'forward guidance'

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank kept its key interest rate at a record-low 2.00% on Wednesday, pledging to stimulate the coronavirus-hit economy with 'forward guidance' rather than more rate cuts because borrowing costs are already dangerously low.

The decision was widely expected after policymakers had effectively launched its forward guidance strategy at its previous meeting, and had repeated in recent weeks that further easing could threaten financial market stability.

The decision by the bank's rate-setting committee, known as 'Copom', to keep its benchmark Selic rate at 2.00% was unanimous, and was expected by all but one of the 38 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Copom's forward guidance means the Selic rate is unlikely to be raised over the next year or possibly into 2022 unless inflation gets back up towards the central bank's targets.

"The Copom believes that the current economic conditions continue to recommend an unusually strong monetary stimulus but recognizes that, due to prudential and financial stability reasons, the remaining space for monetary policy stimulus, if it exists, should be small," Copom said in a statement.

"To provide the monetary stimulus deemed adequate to meet the inflation target, but maintaining the necessary caution for prudential reasons, the Copom considered adequate to use forward guidance as an additional monetary policy tool," it added.

