US Markets

Brazil's central bank holds benchmark interest rate at 2.00%, as expected

Contributor
Jamie McGeever Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazil's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate at a record-low 2.00% on Wednesday, as expected, and reiterated its "forward guidance" pledge to keep borrowing costs low for a long time to support the economy in its post-coronavirus recovery.

BRASILIA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate at a record-low 2.00% on Wednesday, as expected, and reiterated its "forward guidance" pledge to keep borrowing costs low for a long time to support the economy in its post-coronavirus recovery.

The bank's rate-setting committee said its decision was unanimous and repeated its view that room for further easing is extremely limited. Thirty-seven of 38 economists polled by Reuters predicted the decision to stand pat, and one called for a cut to 1.75%.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular