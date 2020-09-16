Brazil's central bank holds benchmark interest rate at 2.00%, as expected

BRASILIA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate at a record-low 2.00% on Wednesday, as expected, and reiterated its "forward guidance" pledge to keep borrowing costs low for a long time to support the economy in its post-coronavirus recovery.

The bank's rate-setting committee said its decision was unanimous and repeated its view that room for further easing is extremely limited. Thirty-seven of 38 economists polled by Reuters predicted the decision to stand pat, and one called for a cut to 1.75%.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)

