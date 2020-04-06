US Markets

Brazil's central bank forbids dividend payments above minimum requirements

Contributor
Marcela Ayres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazil's central bank forbade dividend payments above minimum requirements starting Monday until September 30, saying the measure is to deal with fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank forbade dividend payments above minimum requirements starting Monday until September 30, saying the measure is to deal with fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

Brazilian banks are forbidden to pay dividends and other forms of shareholder compensation above the minimum legal levels or minimum levels established by the bank's bylaws. The Central Bank also forbade banks from issuing new share buyback programs and reduce capital through payments to its shareholders.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres, Writing by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular