Brazil's central bank employees to step up action in campaign for career improvement

BRASILIA, July 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank employees have decided to intensify stoppages from Monday in protest against the government's failure to address demands related to career improvement.

The National Union of Central Bank Employees (SINAL) President Fabio Faiad said in a statement that "events, delays, and disruptions in various other services of the central bank may become more frequent and spread to departments that have not yet been affected."

In early July, monthly savings data were released with a one-day delay, and the union emphasized that the schedule for an innovation laboratory at the central bank known as LIFT, which develops proposals for the financial system, is behind schedule.

Central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto and the director of economic policy, Diogo Guillen, highlighted last month the need for improvements for the institution's employees in public speeches, drawing attention to the lack of resources for research, projects, and the asymmetry between the bank's career improvement policies and those of the country's revenue service.

The central bank faced a disruptive strike last year due to wage demands, delaying economic data releases and high-priority projects for months, such as developing the central bank digital currency (CBDC).

According to Faiad, the "employees' spirits are now inflamed" after Management Minister Esther Dweck signaled the possibility of conducting a selection process for new jobs without addressing the concerns raised by the employees, which include requiring a higher education degree for technical positions.

Another proposal involves treating central bank analysts as auditors, ensuring they receive productivity compensation as federal revenue auditors. The union representing the employees stated they will negotiate with the Finance Ministry to address these concerns.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.