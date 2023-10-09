Brazil's central bank director says that Israel conflict adds to external challenges

Adds further comments, context

BRASILIA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank monetary policy director Gabriel Galipolo acknowledged on Monday that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict impacts international prices and contributes to a challenging external environment, but reinforced policymakers' commitment to keep lowering borrowing costs.

"We now have a more challenging scenario from an international point of view in the second half of the year, with new challenges that are emerging, including the conflict that arose over this weekend with a series of impacts on the issue of international prices," he said at an event hosted by the Firjan industry group.

Oil prices jumped more than 3% on Monday following the deadly clashes triggered by a surprise attack from Palestinian Islamist group Hamas into Israel on Saturday, marking one of the most serious escalations in the Israel-Palestinian conflict in years.

Ealier on Monday, the CEO of Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SApointed out that the conflict is likely to result in increased volatility and speculation in oil markets.

Galipolo also highlighted the rising long-term interest rates in the United States as a significant factor affecting markets since August.

Despite this, Brazil is able to continue its interest rate reduction cycle at a pace of 50 basis points each meeting, he said. Policymakers have already cut rates by this magnitude in each of their last two decisions, bringing the benchmark interest rate down to 12.75%.

The current reduction pace allows for adjustments in monetary tightening while giving policymakers time to assess domestic and international developments, said the central bank director.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.