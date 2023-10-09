News & Insights

Brazil's central bank director says that Israel conflict adds to external challenges

October 09, 2023 — 08:56 am EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank monetary policy director Gabriel Galipolo said on Monday that the conflict in Israel, which has the potential to affect international prices, adds to a more challenging external scenario in the second half of this year.

Despite this, Brazil is able to continue its interest rate reduction cycle at a pace of 50 basis points each meeting, he stressed at an event hosted by the Firjan industry group. This pace allows for adjustments in monetary tightening while giving policymakers time to assess domestic and international developments, he added.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
