Brazil's central bank director says that Israel conflict adds to external challenges

BRASILIA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank monetary policy director Gabriel Galipolo said on Monday that the conflict in Israel, which has the potential to affect international prices, adds to a more challenging external scenario in the second half of this year.

Despite this, Brazil is able to continue its interest rate reduction cycle at a pace of 50 basis points each meeting, he stressed at an event hosted by the Firjan industry group. This pace allows for adjustments in monetary tightening while giving policymakers time to assess domestic and international developments, he added.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

