Brazil's central bank director says key variables for monetary policy have performed well

BRASILIA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's monetary policy director Gabriel Galipolo said on Thursday that variables with a greater transmission capacity for monetary policy have demonstrated resilience, even amid international turbulence.

Addressing an event organized by the Aberj bank association, Galipolo echoed recent remarks of the central bank chief by stressing that the Brazilian real has shown strength against the U.S. dollar while oil prices have exhibited limited fluctuations.

According to Galipolo, the robust Brazilian trade surplus is a central explanation for the influx of dollars. He added that the interest rate differential between Brazil and advanced economies is another contributing factor.

"Despite the fact that we are reducing interest rates, ... the carry (trade) still preserves a significant premium," said Galipolo, referring to the practice wherein investors borrow money in a currency with a low interest rate to invest it in currencies with higher rates, aiming to profit from the interest rate differential.

"Variables with a higher transmission capacity for monetary policy have performed well."

The central bank began an easing cycle in August after maintaining interest rates at a cycle-high for almost a year to counter inflation. So far, borrowing costs have fallen 150 basis points to 12.25%, and policymakers signaled further 50-basis-point cuts in each of the next two meetings.

Galipolo said that Brazil faces the challenge of advancing in attracting foreign investments, emphasizing that macroprudential measures can contribute to strengthening the country's competitive advantages in this regard.

He highlighted that the favorable trade balance and Brazil's status as a net international creditor are distinguishing factors that set the country apart from its peers.

