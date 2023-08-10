Brazil's central bank did good job in bringing inflation down -governor

BRASILIA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank did a good job in terms of a soft landing, bringing inflation down at the least possible cost, governor Roberto Campos Neto said on Thursday.

He said at a Senate hearing that service inflation has not fallen like other inflation readings, adding that the central bank has been emphasizing that it is specifically concerned about this.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Mark Porter)

