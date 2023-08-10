News & Insights

Brazil's central bank did good job in bringing inflation down -governor

August 10, 2023 — 09:49 am EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank did a good job in terms of a soft landing, bringing inflation down at the least possible cost, governor Roberto Campos Neto said on Thursday.

He said at a Senate hearing that service inflation has not fallen like other inflation readings, adding that the central bank has been emphasizing that it is specifically concerned about this.

