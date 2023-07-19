Brazil's central bank denies censorship of board members

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, July 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank on Wednesday said its board members' statements were not subject to censorship, and that there will not be any type of control over their communication in the future.

The comments come after local newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo reported the central bank's Governor Roberto Campos Neto was controlling interviews by board members.

The report follows the nomination of Gabriel Galipolo and Ailton de Aquino, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's first picks, to the board earlier this month.

Galipolo is expected to support Lula's bid to cut Brazil's benchmark interest rate, Folha de Sao Paulo reported.

"There is not and will never be censorship or restrictions of any kind on the free expression of central bank leaders. On the contrary, leaders have been encouraged to speak out more in public, which can be seen in the greater frequency of interviews," the central bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Victor Borges; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Chris Reese)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.