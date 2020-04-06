Brazil's central bank demands banks to inform dividend plans - source

SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank is requiring banks to report if they intend to pay shareholders dividends above minimum levels required by regulations or bylaws, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The requirement adds to speculation that the central bank, which has unveiled extraordinary measures to support the financial system amid the coronavirus pandemic, may impose a temporary cap on banks' dividends.

In March, the European Central Bank (ECB) asked euro zone lenders to skip dividend payments and share buybacks until October at the earliest, using their profits instead to support the economy. Spain's Banco Santander SA SAN.MC last week canceled its dividends.

Brazil's central bank did not immediately comment on the matter.

Newspaper Valor Econômico reported earlier on Monday that Brazil's central bank was demanding information from banks on their dividend payout ratios.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl )

