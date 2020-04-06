Brazil's central bank cracks down on bank dividends, share buybacks

Adds central bank decision early on Monday

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank has forbidden the payment of dividends above minimum legal requirements through Sept. 30 as well as new share buyback programs, as a way to strengthen liquidity and deal with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The central bank said the goal is to protect liquidity needed to maintain credit and absorb potential future losses.

Banks are also forbidden to raise executive compensation or create new share buyback programs without consulting the central bank. Authorized share buyback programs may not surpass 5% of outstanding shares.

The European Central Bank (ECB) took similar measures last month, asking banks to skip dividend payments and share buybacks and use their profits instead to support the economy. Spain's Banco Santander SA SAN.MC last week canceled its dividend payments.

Brazil's central bank has asked banks for their dividend plans, one person with knowledge of the matter said. Newspaper Valor Econômico reported earlier on Monday that Brazil's central bank had demanded information from banks.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Carolina Mandl, Writing by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Paul Simao)

