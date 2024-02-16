Brazil's central bank content with forward guidance, still data dependent

Recasts, adds new comments

BRASILIA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Brazil central bank forward guidance for 50 basis-point rate cuts at future meetings has helped reduce volatility, the bank's monetary policy director said on Friday, emphasizing that data continues to guide policy decisions.

Speaking at a live event hosted by Bradesco Asset Management, Gabriel Galipolo said policymakers have taken advantage of the ability to adjust monetary policy at this easing pace while gaining time to analyze economic developments.

"Above all, we are data-dependent," he said.

The central bank kicked off an easing cycle in August and has so far reduced the benchmark Selic interest rate by 250 basis points to 11.25%, after holding it at a six-year high of 13.75% for almost a year to battle inflation.

Galipolo said that revisions to 2024 inflation expectations and the terminal interest rate have been positive, reinforcing the assessment that the central bank's current communication strategy is on the right track, and that it wouldn't make sense to change it.

"So far, I think we can say that it (forward guidance) was a strategy that paid off, it was worth it," Galipolo said.

He added that volatile elements, such as recent variations in the cost of airfares, have influenced inflation but by the next rate decision in March, the central bank will have three new batches of inflation data to scrutinize, aiding its understanding of this behavior.

Galipolo also said that policymakers see future commodity prices at a level that will continue to support the trade balance and exchange rate.

He acknowledged that the interest rate differential between domestic rates and those in the United States has decreased to a low level. Still, policymakers have heard from investors that the carry-trade is still seen as positive, aiding investment flows into the country and reducing exchange rate volatility.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

