Brazil's central bank chief signals possible end of monetary tightening in May

BRASILIA, March 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Thursday that a further interest rate hike in June is not the most likely scenario seen by policymakers, signaling that the country's aggressive monetary tightening could be wrapped up in May.

Campos Neto's comments suggest that one of the world's most aggressive rate hike cycles, launched to control spiraling inflation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, may be drawing to a close with rates at 12.75%. The program has boosted Brazil's real currency but is likely to be a drag on the economy.

Last week, the central bank raised rates by 100 basis points to 11.75% and indicated a further increase of the same size in May, stressing that if shocks resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine proved to be more persistent, it would be ready to adjust the size of its tightening.

But in comments at a press conference in Brasilia on Thursday, Campos Neto played down the likelihood of an additional June hike, while leaving the door open in case of unforeseen circumstances.

"It is not the most likely scenario," he said, referring to a possible June rate rise. "But we are facing a very volatile scenario, and we need to consider the different possibilities."

The central bank has already undertaken nine consecutive hikes of its benchmark Selic rate, up from a record low of 2% last March. Like central banks across the world, it is trying to tame post-COVID-19 inflation, which reached 10.5% in the 12 months through February.

Although inflation expectations have been moving further away from the bank's 3.5% target this year, Campos Neto indicated he is against changing its official goals, noting that despite several adverse price shocks, inflation projections for 2023 and 2024 remain close to its 3.25% and 3% targets, respectively.

But, he added, a future change of inflation targets could be discussed at the national monetary council (CMN) - the country's highest economic body, comprised of the Economy Ministry, special secretary of the Treasury, and the central bank chief.

