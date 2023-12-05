Brazil's central bank chief says lower fiscal visibility may hinder rate cuts

Adds further comments, context

BRASILIA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief, Roberto Campos Neto, stressed on Tuesday that the fiscal target has no mechanical impact on monetary policy decisions but acknowledged that lower visibility on public accounts trajectory may hinder rate cuts.

Speaking at an event organized by local news portal Jota, he said evidence shows that when the risk premium rises due to fiscal uncertainties, the expectation of future inflation also increases.

"As we make our decision based on current inflation, looking at the output gap, and inflation expectations, when it (inflation expectation) starts to become unanchored, it obviously hinders the interest rate convergence process," he said.

The bank's rate-setting committee is scheduled to meet next week.

In late October, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva cast doubt on the need to meet the target of eliminating the primary deficit next year, jarring financial markets, but his government later said that the goal would be kept.

Policymakers have already cut interest rates by 150 basis points since kicking off an easing cycle in August and signaled further cuts of 50 basis points at each of their upcoming meetings until January.

Campos Neto also mentioned that 2023 brought positive surprises for Brazil in terms of employment, growth, and inflation convergence, anticipating that in 2024 more challenges are expected to arise as the global economy slows down.

