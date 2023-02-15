Brazil's central bank chief says institutional gains must not be abandoned

BRASILIA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank governor stressed on Wednesday that it is very important not to retreat in institutional gains amid critics from President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and allies regarding central bank autonomy and current interest rate level.

Speaking briefly at the commemoration of Brazil's Federal Audit Court (TCU) anniversary in Congress, he stated that the country must exercise fiscal discipline with a social perspective, which requires "choice and methods."

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

