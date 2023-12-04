Brazil's central bank chief says challenges involving autonomy status were overcome

BRASILIA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Monday that "obviously" there were some "noises" during the first major test of the institution's autonomy in President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government, but he believes they have been overcome.

Speaking at an institutional event, he highlighted that the central bank managed to maintain its technical work throughout this new government, where, for the first time, the new Executive branch had to coexist with a central bank chief chosen by the previous administration.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.