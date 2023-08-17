News & Insights

Brazil's central bank chief deems future 50 bps interest rate cuts appropriate

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

August 17, 2023 — 11:35 am EDT

BRASILIA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Thursday the bar is "quite high" for the bank to accelerate reductions in its key interest rate, as policymakers deem future 50-basis-point cuts as "appropriate."

Campos Neto reaffirmed in an interview with news website Poder360 the bank's vigilant stance regarding current global dynamics.

He highlighted the potential for an economic deceleration in China, noting that "when China sneezes, emerging countries catch a cold."

