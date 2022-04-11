Brazil's central bank chief analyzing inflation surprise

BRASILIA, April 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Monday that policymakers were analyzing the recent inflation surprise in the country to see if it marked a change of trend.

Speaking at an event hosted by financial start-up Traders Club, he said inflation in Brazil was very high, with elevated core inflation, but highlighted that part of an improved exchange rate was not fully reflected in consumer prices.

Brazil's March inflation was the highest in 28 years for that month, official data showed on Friday, exceeding expectations.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by John Stonestreet)

