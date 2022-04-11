Brazil's central bank analyzing surprise inflation figures

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, April 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Monday that policymakers were analyzing the country's surprise inflation figures to see if they marked a change of trend.

Speaking at an event hosted by financial start-up Traders Club, he said inflation in Brazil was very high, with elevated core inflation, but highlighted that part of an improved exchange rate was not fully reflected in consumer prices.

Brazil's March inflation was the highest in 28 years for that month, official data showed on Friday, exceeding expectations. It climbed to 11.30% in the 12-month period, far above the government's year-end 3.5% target.

According to Campos Neto, the index was affected by a faster passage of higher gasoline prices to the pump.

"But that really just transfers inflation from one month to another," he said.

He also highlighted other factors contributing to March's inflation, such as the rise in prices of clothing and food.

"We are analyzing this surprise to see if anything changes in the trend," said Campos Neto.

After taking interest rates to 11.75% from the 2% record-low seen in March last year, Campos Neto previously said that a 100 basis-point hike in May could end the tightening cycle unless bigger shocks occur.

He stated on Monday that the rate hike cycle to curb double-digit inflation in Latin America's largest economy would still have a "strong impact in the coming quarters".

"We are always open to analyzing the scenario if we understand that there is something different from the pattern we had identified until then," Campos Neto said.

"We will analyze and see the factors generating these inflationary surprises, and we will communicate this at the most appropriate time," he added.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres

