Brazil's center-south sugarcane crushing down 17% in early May

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARCELO TEIXEIRA

Brazil's center-south sugarcane crushing totaled 34.37 million tonnes in the first half of May, down 17% from a year earlier, industry group Unica said on Wednesday.

Sugar output reached 1.67 million tonnes in the period, a 30.1% drop, while ethanol production was down 10% to 1.65 billion liters. Unica's ethanol data also includes fuel made from corn.

Commodities

