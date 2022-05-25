Brazil's center-south sugarcane crushing down 17% in early May

SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugarcane crushing totaled 34.37 million tonnes in the first half of May, down 17% from a year earlier, industry group Unica said on Wednesday.

Sugar output reached 1.67 million tonnes in the period, a 30.1% drop, while ethanol production was down 10% to 1.65 billion liters. Unica's ethanol data also includes fuel made from corn.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo )

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.