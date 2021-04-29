Brazil's center-south cane crush seen lowest since 2012 -Czarnikow

NEW YORK, April 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south (CS) cane crush in the new season that just started will be the lowest since 2012, according to a report by commodities trader and supply chain services firm Czarnikow, as below-average rains hurt cane development.

Czarnikow projects CS cane crush at 558 million tonnes in 2021/22 (April-March) versus 605 million tonnes in the previous crop.

"Situation in the CS cane fields is critical - our field analysts have seen many areas where the cane does not seem to have developed," said Czarnikow Brazil analyst Ana Zancaner in the report.

According to her, cumulative rains since October in the region were 36% below normal, the driest in a decade. The situation is not worse for the crop because mills have improved crop care in the last two years, the analyst said, which will reduce losses.

Other traders and analysts are also expecting a poor sugar season in Brazil, such as Asian firm Wilmar.

Czarnikow, however, said the dry weather will at least increase sugar content in cane, allowing for sugar production to fall less than cane volumes.

It sees CS sugar production at 35.6 million tonnes versus 38.5 million tonnes in the previous crop. Ethanol production was projected at 27.3 billion liters compared to 30.4 billion liters in 2020/21.

