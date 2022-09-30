Brazil's cenbank will stick to strategy until 2024 inflation expectations fall -director

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank will persevere in its monetary policy strategy until market inflation expectations for 2024 go down, the central bank's director of international affairs, Fernanda Guardado, said on Friday.

While policymakers project 2024 inflation at 2.8%, around the official 3% target, market participants forecast it at 3.5%, according to the central bank's weekly Focus survey.

"It is definitely not a development we would like to be seeing," said Guardado at a virtual event hosted by HSBC.

"We will continue to act and we will persevere in our strategy until we are seeing not only this disinflation that we expect playing out, but also be assured that 2024 (expectation) is going back towards the center of the inflation target range. We are very intent on achieving that."

Last week, the central bank held the country's benchmark interest rate at 13.75% after 12 consecutive hikes, highlighting it will stay high for a "sufficiently long period" to bring inflation down to around the target over its policy horizon, which includes 2023 and, to a lesser extent, 2024.

The largest effect on activity of the aggressive cycle of monetary tightening will be felt in the second half of this year, said Guardado.

Regarding inflationary risks, she said policymakers are paying close attention to high services prices and the labor market, which is gaining traction. Still, the central bank has not seen a lot of pressure on wages, she added.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.