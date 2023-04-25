Brazil's cenbank sees current interest rate compatible with inflation problem -governor

Adds further comments

BRASILIA, April 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian central bank Governor Roberto Campos Neto said on Tuesday that the country's current interest rate is consistent with its inflation issue, stating that core inflation remains elevated, fueled by demand-driven factors in consumer prices.

Speaking at a highly anticipated Senate Economic Affairs Committee hearing, he also said that policymakers need to make sure that inflation expectations are within the official targets, noting that expectations have been worsening for more than 14 weeks now.

"Current interest rates are compatible with our type of problem," he said.

His remarks come amid frequent criticism from leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and political allies on the bank's benchmark interest rates, which policymakers have kept steady at 13.75% since September.

Campos Neto stated that the central bank adopts a "very technical position" and looks at current inflation, the country's ability to grow without generating inflation and inflation expectations to set interest rates.

Monetary easing has to be done "in the correct timing" and "with credibility" for the decrease to be perpetuated in the yield curve, he said.

Also in contrast with Lula's stance, who has argued that the country is not experiencing inflation fueled by increased consumption, Campos Neto said there are demand-pull components in inflation and that core inflation is running "quite high" at 7.8%.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Jonathan Oatis)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

