Brazil's cenbank did not participate in govt's consumer debt renegotiation program design

June 06, 2023 — 11:26 am EDT

BRASILIA, June 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank abstained from involvement in developing the government's comprehensive consumer debt renegotiation program unveiled on Monday, two central bank directors said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference, they further stated that the central bank would evaluate the initiative's potential effects on default rates and credit volume.

According to Renato Gomes, the director of the financial system organization, policymakers solely furnished information without actively contributing to the program's design.

