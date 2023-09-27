Brazil's cenbank chief urges persistence in inflation control as prices cool

BRASILIA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Brazil central bank governor Roberto Campos Neto on Wednesday said policymakers need to persevere in anchoring inflation to the official target, but acknowledged the progress made in cooling consumer prices including core inflation, which he noted have been "falling a lot."

Speaking at a lower house hearing, he said Brazilian inflation is well below the emerging markets' average compared to historical standards. He said that the disinflation process is underway, but still requires contractionary monetary policy.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Mark Porter)

