News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's cenbank chief urges persistence in inflation control as prices cool

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

September 27, 2023 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Brazil central bank governor Roberto Campos Neto on Wednesday said policymakers need to persevere in anchoring inflation to the official target, but acknowledged the progress made in cooling consumer prices including core inflation, which he noted have been "falling a lot."

Speaking at a lower house hearing, he said Brazilian inflation is well below the emerging markets' average compared to historical standards. He said that the disinflation process is underway, but still requires contractionary monetary policy.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Mark Porter)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.