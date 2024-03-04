Brazil's cenbank chief sees services inflation as attention point

SAO PAULO, March 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's services inflation is a point of attention for the local central bank as wages start to pressure prices "a little," the monetary authority's chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Monday.

Speaking at an event in Sao Paulo, Campos Neto said that Brazil's inflation continues to converge towards its target, but services inflation was still higher than before the COVID pandemic.

"There is nothing today that shines a red light, but we need to be vigilant," he said.

(Reporting by Fernando Cardoso; editing by Gabriel Araujo)

