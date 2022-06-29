US Markets

Brazil's Cemig to acquire three solar energy plants

Peter Frontini Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazilian power utility Cemig said on Wednesday it reached a deal to acquire a special purpose company holding three photovoltaic plants for around 100 million reais ($19.30 million).

The payment will be made when the solar plants start operating, which is scheduled to happen between July and February 2023, the company said. The plants are located in Minas Gerais state and will supply around 2,500 commercial and industrial customers.

($1 = 5.1820 reais)

