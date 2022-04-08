US Markets

Brazil's Cemig to acquire 49% stake in 6 solar plants

Contributor
Peter Frontini Reuters
Published

Brazilian power utility Cemig said on Friday it had reached a deal to acquire a 49% stake in special purpose companies holding six solar energy plants for around 37.2 million reais ($7.83 million).

The plants, which are located in Lavras in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, have a total installed capacity of 18.5 megawatt-peak (MWp).

($1 = 4.7489 reais)

Most Popular