Brazil's Cemig studies ways to list gas unit Gasmig - executive

SAO PAULO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian state energy company Companhia Energertica de Minas Gerais SA CMIG4.SA is studying how to structure a listing of its gas unit Gasmig, the company said during an online event on Tuesday.

Cemig, as the company controlled by Brazil's Minas Gerais state is known, also continues to mull selling stakes at power transmission company Taesa TAEE11.SA and in Aliança, a power generation joint venture with miner Vale SA VALE3.SA, executive Rafael Noda said.

