Brazil's Cemig ramps up plans to build larger solar plants

SAO PAULO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian power utility Cemig CMIG4.SA has set Feb. 11 as the date for opening bids from suppliers for the construction of solar projects of about 250 megawatt-peak (MWp).

Cemig's director of generation and transmission, Thadeu Carneiro da Silva, told Reuters that the bidding forecasts the hiring of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firms for three solar projects in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.

"With this, in fact, we will start with almost 250 MWp under construction and, alongside, we continue with the development of other projects, such as the expansion of small hydro plants," Silva said.

Cemig's investment plan forecasts about 6 billion reais ($1.1 billion) in investments in power generation and transmission until 2025. More than 4 billion reais from the total should be directed to new generation projects, with the implementation of at least 1 gigawatt in renewable plants.

