Brazil's CCR wins Pampulha Airport license for $6.2 mln

SAO PAULO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian infrastructure company CCR SA CCRO3.SA has made the winning bid for a license to operate Pampulha Airport, located in Belo Horizonte, capital of Minas Gerais state, according to a securities filing late on Tuesday.

CCR offered 34 million reais ($6.21 million) for the license, which will allow it to operate the airport for 30 years. The offer represents a premium of 245.29% over the minimum bid set by the state government.

The company is expected to invest 151 million reais during the period in which it will operate the asset.

CCR will now manage a total of 20 airports in Brazil and abroad - including a second one in Belo Horizonte, the Confins International Airport, which it has operated alongside Swiss Zurich Airport since 2013.

Goldman Sachs analysts said the deal, although small, is strategic for CCR.

"While this is a relatively small project vis-à-vis CCR's market cap, we see this project as a strategic positive for the company, as it reduces the risk of traffic cannibalization between Confins and Pampulha airports", Goldman said in a research note.

($1 = 5.4765 reais)

