Brazil's CCR sells fiber optic subsidiary Samm to Luna Fibra

December 28, 2022 — 05:08 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian transportation infrastructure company CCR SA CCRO3.SA said late on Tuesday it had agreed to sell fiber optic subsidiary Samm to Luna Fibra for 245 million reais ($46.29 million).

The deal, which still requires regulatory approval, is part of CCR's "continuous strategy of reviewing its portfolio and capital allocation," it said in a securities filing. CCR had already disclosed in August it was considering selling Samm.

($1 = 5.2928 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

