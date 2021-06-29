Brazil's CCR agrees to pay Sao Paulo $242 mln to end legal spat

SAO PAULO, June 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian infrastructure company CCR SA CCRO3.SA said on Tuesday its subsidiaries had agreed to pay 1.2 billion reais ($242 million) to the São Paulo state government over a legal dispute dating back to 2006.

CCR, which operates highways and subway lines in Brazil, said that AutoBAn would pay 352 million reais, 263 million reais would be paid by SPVias and 585 million by ViaOeste. The payments should take place in 15 days.

The payments put an end to lawsuits over contract disputes relating to the company's highway concessions in Sao Paulo state. The deal also confirms the concession period for the Bandeirantes and Anhnaguera (AutoBAn) highways until the end of January 2037.

($1 = 4.9559 reais)

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Stephen Coates)

