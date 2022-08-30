Brazil's CBA, Reservas Votorantim issue first carbon credits from Cerrado biome

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian aluminum producer Companhia Brasileira de Aluminio CBAV3.SA and green economy projects developer Reservas Votorantim are issuing the first carbon credits from the Cerrado biome, the second largest ecosystem in Brazil after the Amazon, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The first auction of Cerrado carbon credits starts now and bids can be submitted by the end of September, the companies said.

Issuing carbon credits generated on preserved areas of the Cerrado biome is unprecedented, the statement said. At this time, some 316,000 credits will be generated, covering a period between 2017 and 2021.

The Cerrado, where Brazilian farmers grow soybeans and corn for export and local consumption, is being destroyed faster than the neighboring Amazon rainforest, according to the Worldwide Fund for Nature.

Under Brazil's 2012 forestry code, farmers have to conserve 35% of the area on their properties in the Cerrado, and 80% if the farm is on the Amazon biome.

The strengthening of voluntary carbon markets is an important tool to reduce deforestation in Brazil, as they provide a way to compensate farmers who preserve trees even in places where they can legally cut trees.

Reservas Votorantim has certified an area covering 11,500 hectares (28,417 acres) in the state of Goias, where it can potentially generate some 50,000 carbon credits per year, according to the statement.

