Brazil's CBA mulls share offering to raise $158 mln

SAO PAULO, March 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian aluminum producer Companhia Brasileira de Aluminio (CBA) CBAV3.SA said on Wednesday that its controlling shareholder, conglomerate Votorantim SA, is mulling a follow-on offering of shares in the company to raise about 750 million reais ($158.06 million).

Investment banks BTG Pactual, Bank of America, Bradesco BBI, UBS BB, Citigroup Brasil and Itau BBA were hired to advise on the move, CBA said in a securities filing, adding that the offering would be aimed at improving the liquidity of its shares.

($1 = 4.7450 reais)

