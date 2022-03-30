Commodities
Brazil's CBA mulls share offering to raise $158 mln

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Brazilian aluminum producer Companhia Brasileira de Aluminio (CBA) said on Wednesday that its controlling shareholder, conglomerate Votorantim SA, is mulling a follow-on offering of shares in the company to raise about 750 million reais ($158.06 million).

Investment banks BTG Pactual, Bank of America, Bradesco BBI, UBS BB, Citigroup Brasil and Itau BBA were hired to advise on the move, CBA said in a securities filing, adding that the offering would be aimed at improving the liquidity of its shares.

($1 = 4.7450 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

